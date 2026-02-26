Tragic Canal Crash: Milk Van in Shocking Accident

A horrific accident unfolded on the Bhadohi-Mirzapur road as a milk van reportedly driven under the influence of alcohol collided with two motorcycles before careening into a canal. Five individuals were injured in the incident, with three victims in critical condition, authorities disclosed.

The tragic scenario played out when the van, driven by Jhawal, lost control, striking oncoming motorcycles and breaching the canal's railing, resulting in a dramatic plunge. Emergency services were alerted promptly, and the injured parties were transported to medical facilities for urgent care.

Inspector Ashwini Kumar Tripathi confirmed the accident and noted that both motorcycles involved have been impounded. Ongoing investigations aim to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this alarming episode, and legal proceedings against the intoxicated driver are in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)