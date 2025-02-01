Empowering India's Future: A Progressive Step Forward

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi praised the recently presented budget, viewing it as a crucial advancement towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India.

Devi focused on the budget's inclusive nature, highlighting its emphasis on empowering various social groups such as women, children, and farmers. A notable aspect is the revision of nutritional standards in the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, expected to benefit millions of children and mothers nationwide.

Furthermore, Devi welcomed new initiatives for women entrepreneurs, especially from marginalized communities, alongside significant tax relief measures for the middle class. This comprehensive approach underscores the government's dedication to achieving economic growth and social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)