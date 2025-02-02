Left Menu

Trade Tensions: Trump's Tariffs Shake Global Markets

Investors anticipate a significant impact on U.S. corporate profits and inflation following President Trump's executive order to impose tariffs on imports from key trading partners including Mexico, Canada, and China. Markets have yet to absorb the potential ramifications of these tariffs, sparking uncertainty among investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:32 IST
Trade Tensions: Trump's Tariffs Shake Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors are on high alert as President Donald Trump's recent executive order introduces tariffs on major U.S. trading partners, expected to shake corporate profits and inflation. The market seems unprepared for the possible ramifications of these tariffs on international imports.

Announced on Saturday, the tariffs target Canada and Mexico with a 25% levy and China with a 10% duty. The White House hinted at the tariffs coming into effect by Tuesday, 12:01 a.m. ET, although Trump mentioned the possibility of exempting Canadian oil imports. The president's decision is aimed at curbing illegal immigration and fentanyl flow into the U.S.

Economists from Goldman Sachs foresee a resultant 0.7% increase in core inflation and a 0.4% GDP hit if these tariffs are universally applied. Investors are bracing for market impacts and potential selloffs, wary of this geopolitical shift's long-term effects on inflation and the Federal Reserve's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025