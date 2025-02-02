Left Menu

Subhadra Yojana: Transforming Women's Welfare in Odisha

The Odisha government will distribute the first instalment of the 'Subhadra Yojana,' a women welfare scheme, to eligible applicants on February 8 in Jajpur. Deputy Chief Minister Paravati Parida urges affected women to resolve pending biometric and e-KYC issues to ensure benefit access.

Subhadra Yojana: Transforming Women's Welfare in Odisha
In a noteworthy announcement, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida confirmed that the first instalment of the 'Subhadra Yojana' will be distributed to eligible female applicants on February 8 in Jajpur. This all-important women welfare scheme, initiated by the BJP government, had previously experienced a delay in its rollout initially set for December 25.

Addressing the media, Parida revealed that applications from approximately 2.50 lakh women are on hold due to biometric and NPCI failures. She urged these women to visit their respective banks on February 3 or 4 to rectify these issues and enable their accounts for direct benefit transfers. Additionally, 1.15 lakh applications await e-KYC verification.

The 'Subhadra Yojana,' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, September 17, 2023, aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to eligible women aged 21 to 60 over five years, starting from 2024-25. The initiative could eventually benefit over one crore women if the pending verifications are successfully cleared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

