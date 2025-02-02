Elder Line Helpline Re-Launched to Support Jammu & Kashmir's Seniors

The Department of Social Welfare in Jammu and Kashmir has reactivated the Elder Line helpline to assist senior citizens, according to officials. The service, accessible via 14567, was relaunched on Saturday and offers support every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A team of professional counselors is dedicated to providing emotional support, legal guidance, and detailed information on welfare schemes, ensuring senior citizens receive the help they need.

Rupesh Kumar, Director of the Social Welfare Department Jammu, stated that the initiative reaffirms their dedication to improving the quality of life for the elderly in the Union Territory by addressing issues such as loneliness and legal obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)