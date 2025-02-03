Trade War Turbulence: Markets Brace for Impact

Global markets braced for a rocky session on Monday following President Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. These measures threaten to undermine economic growth and possibly exacerbate inflation, prompting reactions from the affected nations.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau declared retaliatory tariffs, while Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, hinted at a forthcoming response. The situation has injected volatility into already unsteady markets, further impacted by China's DeepSeek AI model on tech stocks.

Analysts warn of potential market impacts, from U.S. corporate profit reductions to increased inflation, possibly thwarting interest rate cuts. The tariffs are expected to affect currencies like the Canadian dollar, Chinese yuan, and Mexican peso adversely as global economic anxiety persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)