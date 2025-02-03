BSF's Eastern Command Boosts Security on Indo-Bangladesh Border

Ravi Gandhi, the Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command, conducted a comprehensive review of security measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border during a three-day visit to the Guwahati frontier's jurisdiction in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

On his first day at the Sector Headquarters in Cooch Behar, Gandhi, accompanied by senior officials including Sanjay Gaur, Inspector General of the Guwahati Frontier, focused on addressing current security threats, notably from unrest in Bangladesh. The briefing covered strategies for preventing infiltration and controlling cross-border crimes to ensure the border area's safety.

The ADG's visit extended to various Border Out Posts, where he assessed operational readiness and engaged with field commanders on maintaining border security. Praising the efforts of BSF personnel, Gandhi stressed the importance of vigilance and commended initiatives to keep the border safe while preserving local peace.

