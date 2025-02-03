Left Menu

BSF's Eastern Command Boosts Security on Indo-Bangladesh Border

Ravi Gandhi, ADG of BSF Eastern Command, inspected the Indo-Bangladesh border's security in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, focusing on preventing infiltration and controlling cross-border crimes. He lauded the efforts of BSF personnel and emphasized maintaining peace and security along the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:28 IST
BSF's Eastern Command Boosts Security on Indo-Bangladesh Border
ADG, BSF Eastern Command with senior officials. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ravi Gandhi, the Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command, conducted a comprehensive review of security measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border during a three-day visit to the Guwahati frontier's jurisdiction in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

On his first day at the Sector Headquarters in Cooch Behar, Gandhi, accompanied by senior officials including Sanjay Gaur, Inspector General of the Guwahati Frontier, focused on addressing current security threats, notably from unrest in Bangladesh. The briefing covered strategies for preventing infiltration and controlling cross-border crimes to ensure the border area's safety.

The ADG's visit extended to various Border Out Posts, where he assessed operational readiness and engaged with field commanders on maintaining border security. Praising the efforts of BSF personnel, Gandhi stressed the importance of vigilance and commended initiatives to keep the border safe while preserving local peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025