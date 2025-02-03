Left Menu

BJP Ramps Up Campaign as Delhi Election Nears

With Delhi elections imminent, the BJP has intensified its campaign against the ruling AAP. Prime Minister Modi, promising welfare and development, criticizes AAP's governance while assuring voters of slum safety and enhanced welfare programs. The political atmosphere heats up as AAP members defect to BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:26 IST
BJP Ramps Up Campaign as Delhi Election Nears
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav were seen sharing a warm moment during the election campaign to promote BJP candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. On Sunday, both leaders paused their respective convoys to greet each other with a hug, signaling unity within the party ranks.

As the Delhi election deadline looms, political parties are ramping up their campaign efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a severe critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, blaming them for the deterioration of Delhi over the past eleven years. Modi reassured residents that with a BJP victory, no slums would be demolished, and welfare programs would continue uninterrupted.

Modi warned against granting AAP another term and described their leadership as a misuse of time. Speaking to a vast audience in Delhi's RK Puram, Modi outlined BJP's vision and promises, urging voters to embrace change on February 5. He noted that results on February 8 would herald a transformative 'double-engine government' for the city.

Drawing a parallel to seasonal change, Modi likened the upcoming elections to a Basant Panchami rejuvenation in Delhi, predicting a 'new spring of development.' He pledged the BJP's commitment to ameliorate the lives of the impoverished and middle-class and extend comprehensive benefits to auto drivers and domestic workers.

In his counter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's previous assertions about potential slum demolitions under BJP rule, Modi guaranteed the protection of slums and uninterrupted welfare schemes. Furthermore, Modi announced plans for a welfare board dedicated to providing robust insurance and educational support to specific sectors.

Amidst Modi's critique, political tectonics showed visible shifts, as eight AAP MLAs switched allegiance to the BJP shortly after resigning from Kejriwal's party. The upcoming elections, scheduled for February 5, promise a fierce triangular contest between BJP, Congress, and AAP, with results expected on February 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025