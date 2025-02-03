BJP Ramps Up Campaign as Delhi Election Nears

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav were seen sharing a warm moment during the election campaign to promote BJP candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. On Sunday, both leaders paused their respective convoys to greet each other with a hug, signaling unity within the party ranks.

As the Delhi election deadline looms, political parties are ramping up their campaign efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a severe critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, blaming them for the deterioration of Delhi over the past eleven years. Modi reassured residents that with a BJP victory, no slums would be demolished, and welfare programs would continue uninterrupted.

Modi warned against granting AAP another term and described their leadership as a misuse of time. Speaking to a vast audience in Delhi's RK Puram, Modi outlined BJP's vision and promises, urging voters to embrace change on February 5. He noted that results on February 8 would herald a transformative 'double-engine government' for the city.

Drawing a parallel to seasonal change, Modi likened the upcoming elections to a Basant Panchami rejuvenation in Delhi, predicting a 'new spring of development.' He pledged the BJP's commitment to ameliorate the lives of the impoverished and middle-class and extend comprehensive benefits to auto drivers and domestic workers.

In his counter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's previous assertions about potential slum demolitions under BJP rule, Modi guaranteed the protection of slums and uninterrupted welfare schemes. Furthermore, Modi announced plans for a welfare board dedicated to providing robust insurance and educational support to specific sectors.

Amidst Modi's critique, political tectonics showed visible shifts, as eight AAP MLAs switched allegiance to the BJP shortly after resigning from Kejriwal's party. The upcoming elections, scheduled for February 5, promise a fierce triangular contest between BJP, Congress, and AAP, with results expected on February 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)