Left Menu

Telangana Set to Approve Landmark Caste Survey Report in Milestone Move

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced the state will present its Caste Survey Report for Cabinet and Assembly approval on February 4. A dedicated commission, per Supreme Court guidelines, guides this historic initiative aimed at fostering social justice through data-driven policies for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:45 IST
Telangana Set to Approve Landmark Caste Survey Report in Milestone Move
Telangana Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the state's comprehensive Caste Survey Report will be presented to the Cabinet and Assembly for approval on February 4. This initiative highlights the government's commitment to fostering social equality and justice.

Minister Reddy emphasized the adherence to Supreme Court guidelines by setting up a dedicated commission to oversee the survey process. The survey, deemed the largest of its kind, assessed Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste factors, covering nearly 97% of households in just 50 days.

The minister hailed this as a transformative step in governance, set to guide policy decisions aiding backward and marginalized communities. This initiative fulfills a significant promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 2023 elections, marking a pivotal moment in the state's drive for data-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025