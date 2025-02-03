Telangana Set to Approve Landmark Caste Survey Report in Milestone Move

In a groundbreaking move, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the state's comprehensive Caste Survey Report will be presented to the Cabinet and Assembly for approval on February 4. This initiative highlights the government's commitment to fostering social equality and justice.

Minister Reddy emphasized the adherence to Supreme Court guidelines by setting up a dedicated commission to oversee the survey process. The survey, deemed the largest of its kind, assessed Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste factors, covering nearly 97% of households in just 50 days.

The minister hailed this as a transformative step in governance, set to guide policy decisions aiding backward and marginalized communities. This initiative fulfills a significant promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 2023 elections, marking a pivotal moment in the state's drive for data-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)