Sambit Patra Criticizes Kejriwal's Water Management in Delhi

In a scathing critique, BJP MP Sambit Patra lambasted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged mismanagement of the city's water supply. Speaking in Bijwasan, Patra claimed Kejriwal was benefiting financially from mafia-run water distribution networks and questioned the quality of water provided to residents. Patra dismissed Kejriwal's promises of free water as a façade, suggesting that the residents were being forced to purchase water amid an ongoing crisis.

Patra accused Kejriwal of amassing crores through these illicit operations, highlighting the installation of private meters as evidence of illegal activities. Drawing an analogy to Venice, Patra remarked on the water woes by pointing out the stark difference in water management between Delhi and the Italian city.

Further questioning Kejriwal's accountability, Patra posed challenges to Kejriwal's claims about free water provision. He insisted the water issue was orchestrated by Kejriwal's 'mafia friends' from whom Kejriwal is allegedly profiting enormously. Patra criticized the deteriorating water quality and referenced a study exposing dirty water supply in every Vidhan Sabha of Delhi. As election day approached, Patra questioned Kejriwal's tendency to deflect blame, challenging him to own up to the responsibilities for the water crisis.

