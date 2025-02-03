Union Budget 2025-26: A Boost for India's Renewable Energy Sector

In a significant move for India's energy landscape, the Union Budget 2025-26 has been praised by stakeholders in the renewable energy industry. The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, prioritizes clean power, manufacturing, and sustainability, setting the stage for accelerated sector growth.

Vineet Mittal from Avaada Group remarked on the strategic initiatives like global manufacturing clusters and clean tech advancements. These efforts, he said, aim to position India as a global industrial powerhouse. Sumant Sinha of ReNew highlighted the government's Rs 20,000 crore allocation for nuclear energy and legislative reforms as steps towards energy security and decarbonization.

Key industry figures, including Nikhil Sawhney of Triveni Turbines, emphasized the potential for innovation and self-reliance. The focus on domestic manufacturing and reduced import reliance aligns with India's leadership ambitions in advanced energy solutions, an opinion echoed across the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)