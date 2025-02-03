Left Menu

Drone Attacks Rock Russian Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine launched a series of drone attacks on energy facilities in southern Russia, impacting oil refineries, gas plants, and disrupting operations and flights. Key facilities targeted included the Volgograd refinery, Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, Sibur-Kstovo plant, and Ryazan refinery, highlighting vulnerabilities in Russia's energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine conducted drone strikes targeting energy facilities in southern Russia, leading to fires at major oil refineries and a gas processing plant, and causing flight disruptions from the Volga to the Caucasus Mountains.

Over the past month, several key facilities have been attacked, including the Volgograd refinery. Operated by Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, it processes about 13.508 million metric tons of oil annually. The Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, managed by Gazprom, was also targeted, with significant production capabilities of gas condensate.

Other affected sites include the Sibur-Kstovo plant, which faced shipment suspensions following drone attacks, Ryazan refinery owned by Rosneft, which suffered operational halts, and Russia's Andreapol oil pumping station, part of the Baltic Pipeline System-2, that was hit, causing leaks and fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

