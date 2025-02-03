Left Menu

Creditaccess Grameen Secures $50 Million IFC Loan to Empower Women Borrowers

Creditaccess Grameen has announced a $50 million external commercial borrowing deal with the International Finance Corporation. The funds aim to aid up to 4 million women borrowers engaged in agriculture. This initiative comes amid challenges in the microfinance sector, promoting financial diversification and competitive strengthening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Creditaccess Grameen, India's largest NBFC-MFI, has secured a $50 million loan from the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group, using the ECB route.

The funds will enable the microlender to extend services to an additional 4 million women borrowers, particularly those in agriculture, amid challenges in the microfinance sector like low collections and high delinquencies.

With this financial boost, the company plans to enhance its asset liability management and maintain geographical diversification. Nilesh Dalvi, CFO of Creditaccess Grameen, highlighted their strategy to secure 25-30% of funds from foreign sources by FY28, while staying competitive in costs. IFC's Wendy Werner emphasized the potential for increased competitiveness in India's financial sector through this investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025