Creditaccess Grameen Secures $50 Million IFC Loan to Empower Women Borrowers

Creditaccess Grameen, India's largest NBFC-MFI, has secured a $50 million loan from the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group, using the ECB route.

The funds will enable the microlender to extend services to an additional 4 million women borrowers, particularly those in agriculture, amid challenges in the microfinance sector like low collections and high delinquencies.

With this financial boost, the company plans to enhance its asset liability management and maintain geographical diversification. Nilesh Dalvi, CFO of Creditaccess Grameen, highlighted their strategy to secure 25-30% of funds from foreign sources by FY28, while staying competitive in costs. IFC's Wendy Werner emphasized the potential for increased competitiveness in India's financial sector through this investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)