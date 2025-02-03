Left Menu

Iraq Refutes Allegations of Iranian Oil Trade

Iraq has categorically denied allegations of engaging in buying, receiving, or re-exporting Iranian crude oil. The country's oil ministry emphasized that all export operations follow rigorous controls, ensuring compliance with international standards and agreements.

In response to recent allegations, Iraq firmly denied involvement in the procurement, reception, or re-exporting of Iranian crude oil. This statement, issued on Monday, highlights the country's adherence to strict export regulations.

The Iraq oil ministry stressed that all oil export operations undergo stringent controls. This measure ensures transparency and alignment with international trade agreements.

By dispelling these claims, Iraq aims to maintain its credibility and commitment to international collaborations, underscoring the importance of regulatory compliance in the oil trade sector.

