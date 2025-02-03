Iraq Refutes Allegations of Iranian Oil Trade

In response to recent allegations, Iraq firmly denied involvement in the procurement, reception, or re-exporting of Iranian crude oil. This statement, issued on Monday, highlights the country's adherence to strict export regulations.

The Iraq oil ministry stressed that all oil export operations undergo stringent controls. This measure ensures transparency and alignment with international trade agreements.

By dispelling these claims, Iraq aims to maintain its credibility and commitment to international collaborations, underscoring the importance of regulatory compliance in the oil trade sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)