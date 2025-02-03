Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: Global Markets on Edge

Amid a looming trade war, European leaders brace for U.S. tariffs impacting major trade partners, with concerns over economic fallout. The European Union prepares to counter, while Trump hints at involving the UK. Economists predict global slowdown and market volatility, while trade tensions intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, global markets are set for turbulence as European leaders anticipate sweeping tariffs from the U.S. targeting Mexico, Canada, and China. This move by President Donald Trump could disrupt billions of dollars in trade, shaking financial markets and currency values worldwide.

The European Union, already in Trump's sights, stands ready to retaliate, with leaders advocating for both negotiation and defence. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized Europe's readiness to respond if its commercial interests are compromised. Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed calls for an amicable resolution to avoid a trade spat.

Anticipation of the tariffs, effective from Tuesday, has already impacted stock indices and currency values. Analysts caution that the tariffs could slow global growth, possibly leading to price hikes in the U.S., while EU strategists forecast a dip in GDP if tariffs on their exports materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

