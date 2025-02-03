Trump's Tariff Tango: Global Markets on Edge

On Tuesday, global markets are set for turbulence as European leaders anticipate sweeping tariffs from the U.S. targeting Mexico, Canada, and China. This move by President Donald Trump could disrupt billions of dollars in trade, shaking financial markets and currency values worldwide.

The European Union, already in Trump's sights, stands ready to retaliate, with leaders advocating for both negotiation and defence. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized Europe's readiness to respond if its commercial interests are compromised. Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed calls for an amicable resolution to avoid a trade spat.

Anticipation of the tariffs, effective from Tuesday, has already impacted stock indices and currency values. Analysts caution that the tariffs could slow global growth, possibly leading to price hikes in the U.S., while EU strategists forecast a dip in GDP if tariffs on their exports materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)