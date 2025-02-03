Euro Zone Bonds Dive Amidst Trump's Tariff Tension

The announcement of new tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump has led to a significant drop in euro zone bond yields, as investors seek safe-haven assets amid trade war fears. The tariffs affect Canada, Mexico, and China, with potential implications for Europe, causing market tension.

German bond yields, particularly the 10-year benchmark, have decreased, influenced by weak euro services consumer inflation figures, prompting traders to consider further easing by the European Central Bank. As the ECB contemplates rate cuts, Germany's 10-year yield fell 6 basis points, and the two-year yield dropped 7 basis points.

The uncertainty over tariffs, coupled with inflation data from France and Germany, is compounding market volatility. Updates from policymakers and economists suggest further ECB rate adjustments may be necessary, overshadowed by the looming tariff issue and its implications for economic growth and inflation dynamics.

