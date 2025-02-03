Global Markets Tumult as Trump's Tariff Tactics Escalate

The opening of U.S. stocks on Monday marked a historical low since President Trump's inauguration, sending shockwaves across global financial markets. The precipitous drop followed the announcement of tariffs imposed on key trading partners: Canada, Mexico, and China.

European and Asian markets reacted sharply, fearing an economic downturn reminiscent of a trade war. The S&P 500 notched a 1.7% decline at the opening, signaling a grim outlook. In response, European leaders expressed willingness to retaliate but urged for peaceful negotiations.

Trump remains firm, suggesting the measures are critical for curbing immigration and bolstering U.S. industries. With Canadian and Mexican retaliations pending and a potential impact on the automotive sector, economists predict an economic slowdown and heightened inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)