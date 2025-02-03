Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Trade Tensions

Euro zone bond yields decreased significantly as U.S. President Trump announced tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, with further threats on Europe. Investors sought safe bonds amid trade war fears. Temporary relief came with Mexico tariffs paused, but markets remain cautious, anticipating ECB rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:03 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone bond yields experienced a sharp decline on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The threat of additional tariffs on Europe drove investors toward the safer option of bonds due to fears of an escalating trade war.

Later in the European session, yields regained some ground when Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Trump declared that tariffs on Mexico would be paused for a month. Germany's 10-year yield saw a significant drop, reaching its lowest since January 3, before settling six basis points lower at 2.398%.

Market experts perceive the tariff tension as disinflationary. "It could hamper economic growth in both Canada and Europe," remarked Kenneth Broux of Societe Generale. As markets reacted to Sunday's hints of European tariffs, bond prices rose, and the Mexican peso along with the Canadian dollar rebounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025