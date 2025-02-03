Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Trade Tensions

Euro zone bond yields experienced a sharp decline on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The threat of additional tariffs on Europe drove investors toward the safer option of bonds due to fears of an escalating trade war.

Later in the European session, yields regained some ground when Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Trump declared that tariffs on Mexico would be paused for a month. Germany's 10-year yield saw a significant drop, reaching its lowest since January 3, before settling six basis points lower at 2.398%.

Market experts perceive the tariff tension as disinflationary. "It could hamper economic growth in both Canada and Europe," remarked Kenneth Broux of Societe Generale. As markets reacted to Sunday's hints of European tariffs, bond prices rose, and the Mexican peso along with the Canadian dollar rebounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)