US Manufacturing Hits Growth but Faces Tariff Threat

U.S. manufacturing saw growth in January, ending a two-year decline. However, new tariffs imposed by President Trump on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China threaten to disrupt supply chains, increase prices, and potentially lead to a recession. Economists express concern over higher consumer costs and declining output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:39 IST
In a surprising turn, U.S. manufacturing recorded its first growth in over two years this January, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). However, recovery faces a potential stall due to new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Canada, Mexico, and China, which could further inflate raw material prices and disrupt supply chains.

Economists are sounding alarms on the potential repercussions of these tariffs, which target the U.S.'s largest trade partners. They warn of supply chain disruptions, economic downturn, and increased costs for American consumers. The White House argues these measures aim to enforce stringent policies against illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The automobile industry, in particular, is likely to feel the brunt of these tariffs, with potential layoffs looming. Despite anticipated economic headwinds, the ISM survey indicated some positive signs, such as an increase in manufacturing PMI to 50.9, reflecting growth in the sector constituting 10.3% of the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

