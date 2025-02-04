Ontario Pauses Retaliatory Measures Amid U.S. Tariff Delay

The Canadian province of Ontario has opted to pause planned retaliatory measures against the United States. This includes the cancellation of a C$100 million contract with Elon Musk's Starlink. Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to delay imposing tariffs on Canadian imports by 30 days.

Premier Ford initially declared that Ontario would ban U.S. companies from provincial contracts and instruct its liquor board to remove American products. However, he later expressed relief over the temporary avoidance of tariffs, stating it allows for further negotiations and calmer decision-making.

The Starlink project aimed to deliver high-speed internet to remote communities in Ontario. Ford acknowledged the looming threat of tariffs and their potential to freeze or endanger projects, highlighting the importance of stable trade relations with the United States, Canada's largest trading partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)