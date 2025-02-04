Leadership Change at Liberty Energy as Wright Takes on U.S. Energy Secretary Role

Liberty Energy, a prominent U.S. oilfield services firm, has announced the appointment of Ron Gusek as their new CEO. This leadership change comes as Chris Wright steps down to assume the role of U.S. Secretary of Energy.

Wright is set to oversee an agency responsible for managing a $50 billion budget, with approximately half allotted to maintaining the nation's nuclear arsenal. The company had indicated in November that Gusek, who has been with Liberty since 2016, would step up as CEO should Wright's new role be confirmed.

In related financial updates, Liberty Energy disclosed a fourth-quarter net income of $52 million for 2024 and predicts a slight increase in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)