Left Menu

Leadership Change at Liberty Energy as Wright Takes on U.S. Energy Secretary Role

Liberty Energy has appointed Ron Gusek as CEO following Chris Wright's move to U.S. Secretary of Energy. Wright will lead an agency with a $50 billion budget, half dedicated to nuclear weapons. Liberty Energy projects a sequential financial growth in 2025's first quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 06:43 IST
Leadership Change at Liberty Energy as Wright Takes on U.S. Energy Secretary Role

Liberty Energy, a prominent U.S. oilfield services firm, has announced the appointment of Ron Gusek as their new CEO. This leadership change comes as Chris Wright steps down to assume the role of U.S. Secretary of Energy.

Wright is set to oversee an agency responsible for managing a $50 billion budget, with approximately half allotted to maintaining the nation's nuclear arsenal. The company had indicated in November that Gusek, who has been with Liberty since 2016, would step up as CEO should Wright's new role be confirmed.

In related financial updates, Liberty Energy disclosed a fourth-quarter net income of $52 million for 2024 and predicts a slight increase in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025