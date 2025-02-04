Left Menu

Operation Praghat Strikes Again: Key Terrorist Operative Nabbed in Assam

In a major breakthrough, Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) apprehended Nasim Uddin SK, a key operative of the Ansarullah Bangla Team and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, in Kokrajhar. The arrest fortifies efforts to dismantle insurgent networks threatening national security, as authorities continue to unveil cross-border operations.

Assam Police arrest key operative of Ansarullah Bangla Team in Kokrajhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a decisive blow to terrorism, Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) has successfully apprehended Nasim Uddin SK, a significant figure in the operations of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JAM). Acting on precise intelligence, the STF supported by the Kokrajhar Police conducted a well-coordinated raid in the early hours of February 3, leading to this strategic arrest.

Nasim Uddin SK was identified as a close associate of Nur Islam Mandal, the primary accused in the ongoing case of extremist activities. Mandal was arrested earlier for similar charges. The accused had reportedly been evading capture since December 17, 2024, as he attempted to escape law enforcement agencies.

The arrest has uncovered a plot involving weapons acquisition and the production of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) aimed at destabilizing national security. The investigation aims to eliminate the sophisticated networks spreading across national borders, with Nasim Uddin SK's arrest seen as a crucial step in protecting India's sovereignty. Officials have remanded him to a seven-day police custody period while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

