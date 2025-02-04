Trade Tensions Escalate: Tariff Avalanche Sways Global Markets
Global financial markets faced turbulence as the U.S. and China imposed fresh tariffs on each other's imports, affecting U.S. stock futures, currency values, and gold prices. The trade tensions sparked concerns of a prolonged conflict, influencing investor sentiments worldwide amidst a backdrop of policy uncertainty.
Amid escalating trade tensions, global financial markets encountered turbulence as the United States implemented new tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting a swift retaliatory response from China. This development led to a slip in U.S. stock futures and a jump in the dollar.
The jitters extended to European markets, with European futures sliding and the euro skidding below $1.02. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index saw a partial retreat after initial gains, highlighting market nervousness over the escalating trade spat.
Gold prices surged as investors sought safety amid fears of a prolonged trade conflict, while the Australian and Japanese markets also reflected the day's uncertainties. In response, the Federal Reserve signaled a cautious stance, highlighting the policy uncertainties bedeviling the global economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- trade
- tariffs
- global markets
- U.S.-China
- dollar
- gold
- stock futures
- euro
- Hong Kong
- federal reserve
