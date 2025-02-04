Trade Tensions Escalate: Tariff Avalanche Sways Global Markets

Amid escalating trade tensions, global financial markets encountered turbulence as the United States implemented new tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting a swift retaliatory response from China. This development led to a slip in U.S. stock futures and a jump in the dollar.

The jitters extended to European markets, with European futures sliding and the euro skidding below $1.02. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index saw a partial retreat after initial gains, highlighting market nervousness over the escalating trade spat.

Gold prices surged as investors sought safety amid fears of a prolonged trade conflict, while the Australian and Japanese markets also reflected the day's uncertainties. In response, the Federal Reserve signaled a cautious stance, highlighting the policy uncertainties bedeviling the global economy.

