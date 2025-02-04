Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S. and China Lock Horns in Tariff Face-Off

In a rapid response to new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, China has slapped its own set of duties on U.S. imports, reigniting trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. President Donald Trump's additional tariffs aim to penalize China for failing to curb illicit drug trafficking.

Economic analysts suggest these retaliatory measures from China target key U.S. export sectors such as energy, agriculture, and machinery, potentially impacting U.S. GDP growth more than China's. The uncertainty surrounding these tariff wars is expected to affect markets, with potential ripple effects across global supply chains.

Efforts to de-escalate the situation may emerge from upcoming talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering a brief respite for global markets. However, analysts caution that market volatility and uncertainty will likely persist amid the ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)