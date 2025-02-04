Train Collision in Uttar Pradesh: Disruption and Quick Recovery

In a recent incident, a goods train collided with another stationary goods train near Pambhipur in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, causing minor injuries to two railway officials. The collision, which occurred on Sunday morning, resulted in the derailment of the guard coach and the engine, disrupting train movement on the upline.

Local officials confirmed that rescue and restoration operations are actively underway to clear the blocked section and resume normal traffic. Subhash Dubey, a doctor from the Community Health Centre, reported that the injured, identified as Anuj Raj and Shiv Shankar Yadav, were brought in at around 7 am and, after receiving first aid, were promptly discharged.

Meanwhile, railway authorities are diligently assessing the situation to restore services and evaluate the extent of the damages. More details are expected to emerge as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)