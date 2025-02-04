Left Menu

Train Collision in Uttar Pradesh: Disruption and Quick Recovery

Two Indian railway officials were injured after a goods train collided with another stationary train in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident caused a derailment, disrupting the upline. Efforts are underway to clear the tracks and assess damage. The injured officials received first aid and were discharged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:56 IST
Train Collision in Uttar Pradesh: Disruption and Quick Recovery
Derailed Rail coach in Pambhipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident, a goods train collided with another stationary goods train near Pambhipur in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, causing minor injuries to two railway officials. The collision, which occurred on Sunday morning, resulted in the derailment of the guard coach and the engine, disrupting train movement on the upline.

Local officials confirmed that rescue and restoration operations are actively underway to clear the blocked section and resume normal traffic. Subhash Dubey, a doctor from the Community Health Centre, reported that the injured, identified as Anuj Raj and Shiv Shankar Yadav, were brought in at around 7 am and, after receiving first aid, were promptly discharged.

Meanwhile, railway authorities are diligently assessing the situation to restore services and evaluate the extent of the damages. More details are expected to emerge as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025