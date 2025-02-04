IATA Releases 2025 Industry Manuals with 350+ Updates to Align with Evolving Air Transport Standards

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has unveiled the 2025 edition of its key industry manuals for cargo and ground handling operations, incorporating over 350 updates to reflect evolving regulations, technological advancements, and operational best practices. These updates align with state and operator variations, global safety requirements, and sustainability initiatives. Key Manual Updates and Industry Enhancements:

1. Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR)

Addition of ten new dangerous goods, including sodium-ion batteries and fire suppressant dispersing devices.

Introduction of three new classifications for battery-powered vehicles, based on battery type.

Enhanced safety mitigation for lithium and sodium-ion batteries, including regulations on the State of Charge (SOC) for safer transport.

2. Battery Shipping Regulations (BSR)

Expanded scope to include a broader range of battery types beyond lithium batteries, such as: Sodium-ion batteries with organic electrolyte. Wet, spillable batteries filled with acid or alkali. Non-spillable batteries and other lightly regulated battery types.



3. Live Animals Regulations (LAR)

Inclusion of CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) and IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) species databases to ensure compliance with international wildlife protection regulations.

Updated specifications for animal transport containers to enhance the safety and welfare of live animals in transit.

4. Airport Handling Manual (AHM)

Enhancements for contactless travel, including digitalized travel documentation and streamlined passenger verification.

Policy updates on unruly passengers and travel document checks to strengthen passenger management and airport security.

Integration of IEnvA (IATA Environmental Assessment) standards to support sustainability goals.

IATA Training Passport updates, facilitating skill recognition across different ground handling employers.

5. Compassionate Transportation Manual (CTM)

Expanded guidance for the repatriation of human and pet remains by air, with newly developed best practices and checklists.

Integration of IATA Cargo iQ and ONE Record references, ensuring data-driven efficiency in cargo logistics.

IATA’s ONE Source: A Digital Platform for Cargo Capabilities

Complementing these updates, IATA’s ONE Source platform offers free industry access to validate aviation capabilities and infrastructure. This includes information on:

Temperature-controlled storage for pharmaceutical and perishable shipments.

Special handling facilities for sensitive cargo, ensuring global compliance and efficiency.

Global Standards for Safe, Sustainable, and Efficient Air Transport

IATA’s manuals serve as an essential resource for key stakeholders in the aviation industry, including:

Airlines

Airports

Ground service providers

Freight forwarders

Shippers and manufacturers

In addition to setting industry standards, these manuals incorporate Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other recognized regulatory bodies.

Industry Impact: Innovation, Digitalization, and Sustainability

Frederic Leger, IATA’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Products and Services, emphasized the importance of these updates, stating:

“Global standards have made flying safe and reliable. For eight decades, IATA’s member airlines have collaborated with industry stakeholders and regulators to establish best practices that are critical to daily operations. This year’s IATA manual offering includes over 350 changes, many of which reflect modernizing technology, evolving regulations, and shifting customer needs. The industry’s priorities of digitalization and sustainability are embedded in these updates.”

Digital and Print Availability

All updated IATA manuals are available in digital format, alongside printed versions for reference.

New IATA Reports on Industry Trends

Alongside the updated manuals, IATA has also released comprehensive reports covering developments and critical issues in:

Dangerous Goods Handling

Special Cargo Logistics

Cargo Operations

Ground Operations

These reports serve as a foundation for operational improvements and regulatory adaptations, ensuring continued safety, efficiency, and sustainability in global air transport.