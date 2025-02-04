Chhattisgarh's Record Paddy Procurement: A Bumper Harvest
Chhattisgarh witnessed a record paddy procurement of over 149 lakh tonnes, surpassing the previous year's figures. The state government, led by BJP, disbursed Rs 31,089 crore to farmers. Mahasamund achieved the highest purchase. Custom milling is underway, with 4,102 rice millers registered.
In an impressive feat, Chhattisgarh has set a new record in paddy procurement, amassing over 149 lakh tonnes during the current Kharif season. This marks a notable increase from the previous high of 144.92 lakh tonnes set in 2023-24, officials confirmed.
Spanning over two and a half months, the paddy procurement campaign at the minimum support price commenced on November 14 and concluded on January 31. The state has distributed Rs 31,089 crore into the accounts of farmers who participated in the scheme.
Mahasamund topped the procurement chart with 11.04 LMT, followed closely by Bemetara and Balodabazar-Bhatapara. Meanwhile, 103 LMT of procured paddy has been earmarked for custom milling, with thousands of rice millers registered to process the grains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
