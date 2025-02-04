Delhi Court Reserves Order on Sanjay Singh's Passport Plea

A Rouse Avenue court has deferred its ruling on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh's plea to amend bail conditions and release his diplomatic passport. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order after arguments were presented by legal representatives for both Singh and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The decision is expected on February 18.

The court has also sought information from the ED regarding the time required to provide translated copies of relevant documents. Advocate Dr Farrukh Khan, alongside Changez Khan, represented Singh, arguing that the politician needs to travel both domestically and internationally. Singh must notify the investigating officer for any travel within the Delhi NCR area and has sent 160 emails without receiving responses.

Singh holds a diplomatic passport but requires political clearance for international travel. The ED's special counsel, Zoheb Hossain, opposed the plea, citing Singh's past conduct and possession of confidential investigation documents. The court had earlier imposed travel notification conditions when granting bail, impacting Singh's ability to fulfill political and social commitments, particularly with the travel restrictions on his passport, which remains in court custody.

