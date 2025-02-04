Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: China Hits Back in Economic Showdown

China swiftly retaliated against new U.S. tariffs by imposing its own on American goods, escalating the trade tensions between the two superpowers. Amidst talks of a possible resolution, Trump continued to press China on fentanyl trafficking. The global markets responded with uncertainty, highlighting concerns over prolonged trade conflict.

04-02-2025
In an escalating trade dispute, China has implemented tariffs on various U.S. imports following the Trump administration's new duties on Chinese goods. This move intensifies tensions between the world's largest economies.

China announced levies on U.S. coal, LNG, crude oil, and more, while proceeding with an anti-monopoly investigation into Google and potentially targeting U.S. companies like PVH Corp and Illumina for sanctions.

President Trump, hinting at further tariff hikes if China fails to curb fentanyl flow, plans discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, markets react with volatility, underlining fears of a prolonged trade war.

