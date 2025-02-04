Swift Response Quells Iranian Refinery Fire

A blaze at the Marun Petrochemical Refinery's waste warehouse in southwest Iran was swiftly extinguished, as reported by IRNA News Agency. The incident left six individuals with minor injuries.

Located in Bandar-e-Mahshahr, the refinery boasts an annual production capacity of 1.1 million metric tons of polyethylene. Emergency officials praised the efforts of the local fire department for putting out the fire within an hour.

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, leaving questions surrounding the incident unanswered.

