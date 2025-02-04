Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Iranian Refinery Fire

A fire erupted at the Marun Petrochemical Refinery's waste warehouse in southwest Iran, resulting in minor injuries to six people. The local fire department extinguished the blaze within an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at the Bandar-e-Mahshahr facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A blaze at the Marun Petrochemical Refinery's waste warehouse in southwest Iran was swiftly extinguished, as reported by IRNA News Agency. The incident left six individuals with minor injuries.

Located in Bandar-e-Mahshahr, the refinery boasts an annual production capacity of 1.1 million metric tons of polyethylene. Emergency officials praised the efforts of the local fire department for putting out the fire within an hour.

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, leaving questions surrounding the incident unanswered.

