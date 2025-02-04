Political Clash Ignites Over Mahakumbh Stampede: SP Accuses BJP Of Neglect

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Ravidas Mehrotra launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, particularly targeting BJP MP Hema Malini for her remarks on the Mahakumbh stampede. Mehrotra accused the BJP of bearing responsibility for the tragedy, emphasizing that the party viewed the stampede, which claimed at least 30 lives, as an insignificant event.

Speaking to ANI, Mehrotra alleged that the BJP had been misleading people about the actual number of fatalities from the stampede and called for the party to compensate the families of the victims with Rs 1 crore each. He criticized the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the delay in addressing the incident and accused the BJP of ignoring the plight of the common people.

Amid rising political tensions as elections loom, Mehrotra expressed confidence in the SP's potential victory, criticizing the BJP's negligence on crucial issues such as corruption and inflation. In contrast, BJP MP Hema Malini described the government's handling of the Mahakumbh gathering as effective, downplaying the scale of the incident and dismissing it as exaggerated by opponents.

