NSE Reports Stellar Profit Surge in Q4 FY25

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has delivered an impressive financial performance, reporting a 94% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax. The profits climbed to a notable Rs 3,834 crore for the October-December quarter of the fiscal year 2025, compared to Rs 1,975 crore in the same quarter last year.

This boost in profit comes alongside a 21% year-on-year escalation in total income, reaching Rs 4,807 crore from the previous Rs 3,974 crore, underscoring a flourishing stock exchange environment. The period also saw a significant contribution to the national treasury, with Rs 45,499 crore stemming from various taxes and fees.

Breaking down the contribution, Rs 37,271 crore came from the Securities Transaction Tax and Commodity Transaction Tax, with 61% sourced from the cash market segment. These robust figures reflect the optimistic growth trajectory of India's primary stock exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)