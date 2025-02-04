Left Menu

NSE Reports Stellar Profit Surge in Q4 FY25

National Stock Exchange (NSE) posted a significant increase in profit, with consolidated profit after tax reaching Rs 3,834 crore for Q4 FY25, marking a 94% rise from the previous year. Total income also grew by 21% in the same period, highlighting robust market performance.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has delivered an impressive financial performance, reporting a 94% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax. The profits climbed to a notable Rs 3,834 crore for the October-December quarter of the fiscal year 2025, compared to Rs 1,975 crore in the same quarter last year.

This boost in profit comes alongside a 21% year-on-year escalation in total income, reaching Rs 4,807 crore from the previous Rs 3,974 crore, underscoring a flourishing stock exchange environment. The period also saw a significant contribution to the national treasury, with Rs 45,499 crore stemming from various taxes and fees.

Breaking down the contribution, Rs 37,271 crore came from the Securities Transaction Tax and Commodity Transaction Tax, with 61% sourced from the cash market segment. These robust figures reflect the optimistic growth trajectory of India's primary stock exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

