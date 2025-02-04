NTPC Powers Army with Renewable Energy in Ladakh

On Tuesday, NTPC, India's leading power producer, announced it has signed a landmark agreement with the Indian Army. This deal will allow the supply of 200 kilowatts of continuous renewable energy from a state-of-the-art microgrid located in Ladakh.

The power purchase agreement, which extends over 25 years, specifies the delivery of 200 kW of round-the-clock renewable energy generated from NTPC's innovative solar-hydrogen microgrid in Chushul, Ladakh. This development marks a significant move toward sustainable energy solutions in remote border areas.

NTPC highlighted that this microgrid is the world's most unique hydrogen-based off-grid project, situated at an extraordinary altitude of 4,400 meters, with frigid winter temperatures dropping to -30 degrees Celsius. The transition from diesel to renewable power is expected to prevent the release of 1,500 tonnes of CO2 annually, showcasing a major step forward in decarbonizing and modernizing defense infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)