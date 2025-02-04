Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Challenges Massive GST Demand

Hero MotoCorp faces a GST demand of Rs 456 crore issued by Rajasthan authorities due to disputed tax rates on product parts. The company plans to appeal the decision, asserting the demand is legally untenable. Despite the demand, Hero says there is no impact on financials or operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:10 IST
Hero MotoCorp Challenges Massive GST Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hero MotoCorp has been slapped with a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand amounting to Rs 456 crore by the Rajasthan government, as declared on Tuesday.

The notification, issued by the Additional Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax in Alwar, cites penalties under Section 74 of the CGST Act of 2017. The dispute centers on the tax rates applied to parts and accessories supplied from July 2017 to March 2024, the company revealed in a regulatory filing.

Despite the gravity of the demand, Hero MotoCorp maintains that the claim lacks legal foundation. According to its assessment, the company believes the demand is not tenable and plans to file appeals. Furthermore, Hero assures stakeholders there will be no significant impact on its financial status, operations, or other activities. As of Tuesday, the company's shares recorded a decline, closing 1.14% down at Rs 4,237.25 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025