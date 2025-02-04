Congress Slams PM Modi's Speech, Accuses Disconnection from Public Needs

In a scathing critique, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary speech, emphasizing his disconnection with the people's needs. Gandhi contended that the Prime Minister's words reflected an understanding gap between him and the general populace.

Adding to the criticism, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dismissed the Prime Minister's speech as a mere 'election speech'. Tharoor argued that, instead of addressing President's speech critiques from the opposition and discussing dynasty politics, PM Modi appeared to focus on gaining electoral advantage ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

Congress MP Kiran Kumal Chamala further highlighted the Prime Minister's self-praising tone during his 90-minute speech. Chamala pointed out the impracticality of Modi's speech, criticizing it as a display of self-admiration and overlooking the country's growth dynamics over time.

PM Modi, during his address, directed veiled criticisms at the Gandhi family, accusing past Congress governments of financial mismanagement. Despite extolling the JAM Trinity program for improving benefit transfers, Modi's speech was perceived by the Congress as lacking substance and engagement with pressing opposition narratives.

In defense of President Droupadi Murmu, whom Sonia Gandhi had allegedly critiqued, PM Modi interpreted the remarks as disrespectful and politically frustrated. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, refuting claims of presidential fatigue, supported the President's dedication to advocating for marginalized communities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)