Left Menu

Congress Slams PM Modi's Speech, Accuses Disconnection from Public Needs

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent parliamentary address. They labeled it as an 'election speech' and accused him of being disconnected from public needs. The speech, focusing on the government's past achievements, faced backlash for lack of engagement with opposition concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:26 IST
Congress Slams PM Modi's Speech, Accuses Disconnection from Public Needs
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary speech, emphasizing his disconnection with the people's needs. Gandhi contended that the Prime Minister's words reflected an understanding gap between him and the general populace.

Adding to the criticism, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dismissed the Prime Minister's speech as a mere 'election speech'. Tharoor argued that, instead of addressing President's speech critiques from the opposition and discussing dynasty politics, PM Modi appeared to focus on gaining electoral advantage ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

Congress MP Kiran Kumal Chamala further highlighted the Prime Minister's self-praising tone during his 90-minute speech. Chamala pointed out the impracticality of Modi's speech, criticizing it as a display of self-admiration and overlooking the country's growth dynamics over time.

PM Modi, during his address, directed veiled criticisms at the Gandhi family, accusing past Congress governments of financial mismanagement. Despite extolling the JAM Trinity program for improving benefit transfers, Modi's speech was perceived by the Congress as lacking substance and engagement with pressing opposition narratives.

In defense of President Droupadi Murmu, whom Sonia Gandhi had allegedly critiqued, PM Modi interpreted the remarks as disrespectful and politically frustrated. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, refuting claims of presidential fatigue, supported the President's dedication to advocating for marginalized communities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025