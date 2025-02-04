Solarium Green Energy Charges Forward with IPO to Capitalize on Renewables

Solarium Green Energy has announced its initial public offering (IPO) pricing, setting the price band at Rs 181-191 per share. The share sale, targeting an infusion of Rs 105 crore, is set to open to public subscription on February 6 and close on February 10.

The IPO, a fresh issue of 55 lakh equity shares, will be listed on the BSE's SME platform. Investors are invited to place bids starting at a minimum of 600 shares, with the company projecting potential earnings of Rs 105.04 crore at the price band's upper threshold.

The raised funds will bolster Solarium Green Energy's working capital, empowering the company to explore new opportunities within the renewable energy sector. Solarium specializes in turnkey solutions, offering services from design to comprehensive operations & maintenance. Beeline Capital Advisors and Link Intime India are guiding the IPO process.

(With inputs from agencies.)