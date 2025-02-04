Left Menu

Solarium Green Energy Charges Forward with IPO to Capitalize on Renewables

Solarium Green Energy announces its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 181-191 per share, aiming to raise Rs 105 crore. The IPO will open on February 6 and close on February 10, with funds enhancing working capital for renewable sector opportunities. The company specializes in comprehensive O&M services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:32 IST
Solarium Green Energy Charges Forward with IPO to Capitalize on Renewables
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Solarium Green Energy has announced its initial public offering (IPO) pricing, setting the price band at Rs 181-191 per share. The share sale, targeting an infusion of Rs 105 crore, is set to open to public subscription on February 6 and close on February 10.

The IPO, a fresh issue of 55 lakh equity shares, will be listed on the BSE's SME platform. Investors are invited to place bids starting at a minimum of 600 shares, with the company projecting potential earnings of Rs 105.04 crore at the price band's upper threshold.

The raised funds will bolster Solarium Green Energy's working capital, empowering the company to explore new opportunities within the renewable energy sector. Solarium specializes in turnkey solutions, offering services from design to comprehensive operations & maintenance. Beeline Capital Advisors and Link Intime India are guiding the IPO process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025