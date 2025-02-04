India Boosts Naval Prowess with Russian Missile Deal
India has signed a contract with Russia to procure anti-ship cruise missiles, enhancing the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet. The deal was announced by the Defence Ministry and signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, highlighting strategic military advancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to enhance its naval strength, India signed a contract with Russia for the acquisition of anti-ship cruise missiles on Tuesday. This development is set to significantly boost the Indian Navy's submarine fleet's combat capabilities.
The Defence Ministry announced this pivotal deal in a post on X, underscoring its importance in strengthening India's maritime defense.
The contract was finalized in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi, marking a key moment in Indo-Russian defense cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement