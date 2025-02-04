India Boosts Naval Prowess with Russian Missile Deal

In a strategic move to enhance its naval strength, India signed a contract with Russia for the acquisition of anti-ship cruise missiles on Tuesday. This development is set to significantly boost the Indian Navy's submarine fleet's combat capabilities.

The Defence Ministry announced this pivotal deal in a post on X, underscoring its importance in strengthening India's maritime defense.

The contract was finalized in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi, marking a key moment in Indo-Russian defense cooperation.

