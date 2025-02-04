Left Menu

Drone Attacks Halt Astrakhan Gas Plant Production

Russia's Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant faces a production suspension after a drone attack damaged crucial units. The facility, a major global gas complex, was hit by Ukrainian drones, resulting in significant fires. Gazprom has not commented, and the plant's restart is uncertain, impacting fuel markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant is expected to halt motor fuel production for an extended period following a drone attack, as reported by three industry sources on Tuesday. The plant is recognized as one of the largest gas chemical complexes globally.

On Monday, Ukraine targeted energy facilities in southern Russia with dozens of drones, leading to fires at both a significant oil refinery and the gas processing plant. Sources noted that the attack set ablaze a stable condensate processing unit, which boasts an annual processing capacity of 3 million metric tons.

Gazprom, the energy giant governing the plant, has not replied to inquiries for comments. According to one source, the affected unit is expected to remain inactive for three months. However, another source suggests a possible resume in July, based on an initial assessment. The St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange has halted the sale of diesel and gasoline originating from the plant, as confirmed by traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

