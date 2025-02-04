Trade Tensions Escalate: China's Strategic Tariff Response

China has enacted targeted tariffs on U.S. imports, putting giants such as Google on alert for potential sanctions. This measured reply follows the comprehensive tariffs placed on Chinese imports by President Donald Trump.

As Trump prepared to converse with Chinese President Xi Jinping, investors anticipated a potential temporary respite similar to those granted to Mexico and Canada. The strategic phone call underscores both nations' efforts to circumvent a resulting trade war, with U.S. stocks and oil prices seeing an uptick amid this uncertainty.

China's recent announcements include a 15% levy on U.S. coal and LNG and a 10% tariff on various American products. Meanwhile, an anti-monopoly probe into Google and prospective sanctions on companies such as PVH Corp and Illumina further complicate the trade landscape, as both nations navigate these economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)