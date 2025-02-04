Maharashtra Faces Rising Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases: 166 Suspected, 130 Confirmed

In a concerning development for Maharashtra's healthcare system, the number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases has escalated to 166, of which 130 have been confirmed, the state health department announced on Saturday. Among the suspected cases, five deaths have been linked to the condition.

The outbreak's focal points include Pune's municipal regions, the newly added villages, and surrounding districts. Currently, 61 patients are receiving intensive care treatment, with 21 on ventilators, while 52 patients have been discharged after recovery.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Union Health Minister JP Nadda convened a high-level video conference involving Maharashtra's key health officials. The conference aimed to evaluate state responses and strategize preventive measures under the shadow of this autoimmune disorder, which causes muscle weakness and can lead to paralysis. The central government has pledged full support to contain the outbreak and is committed to exploring the outbreak's origins to prevent future occurrences.

