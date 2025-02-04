FTSE 100 and 250 Slip Amid Trade War and Earnings Concerns
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 saw declines of 0.1% amid ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Energy stocks rose with hopes of a de-escalation, while Vodafone suffered following Q3 results. Meanwhile, Diageo faced challenges from U.S. tariffs, contributing to the stock market's volatility.
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes receded by 0.1% as efforts to address global trade tensions failed to calm market fears. While energy stocks experienced a rejuvenation due to oil price improvements, the broader market remained hesitant.
Vodafone's disappointing Q3 results, with significant setbacks in its key German market, weighed heavily. The company's shares plummeted, affecting overall benchmarks.
Diageo, facing the ripple effects of U.S. tariffs on its products, withdrew its medium-term growth targets, causing its stocks to slide. Amid these financial tumbles, the Bank of England's expected interest rate cut looms to further influence market directions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
