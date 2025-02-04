Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on CPI (Maoist) Network with Key Arrests

The National Investigation Agency has arrested four key over-ground workers of the CPI (Maoist) in a Chhattisgarh arms case. The individuals provided shelter and logistics to Naxal cadres, including tools for attacks, and were involved in planning anti-police actions with active members in the Kuyemari area.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday made a significant breakthrough by arresting four over-ground workers of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation, implicated in an arms recovery case in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. The operation marks a critical step in dismantling the Naxal outfit's network in the region.

The NIA identified the arrested individuals—Anish Khan alias Annu Khan alias Ajju Khan, Anil Kumar Netam, Jaysing Hidko, and Raghuveer—as hardcore associates of prominent CPI (Maoist) leaders. These individuals are suspected of providing logistical support, shelter, and supplying incriminating materials like explosives and detonators to the armed cadres, who were planning an attack on police forces in the area.

Investigations revealed that Naxal members Sonu and Prasad orchestrated the attack and an election boycott meeting in the Kuyemari area. The NIA, which assumed control of the investigation last February, had previously charged two accused by August 2024, and the inquiry remains ongoing.

