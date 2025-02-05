Nuclear Safety in Peril: IAEA Chief's Urgent Mission in Ukraine

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived in Kyiv to assess local power infrastructure and highlight the risk of nuclear accidents due to power supply disruptions amid ongoing conflicts. His visit underscored the importance of maintaining electricity stability to ensure nuclear safety in Ukraine.

During his visit, Grossi toured the Kyivska electrical substation, which plays a crucial role in the country's nuclear safety framework, especially with recent Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure. Accompanied by Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Grossi focused on defense measures against these strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that he and Grossi talked about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, captured by Russia, emphasizing the need for IAEA's active involvement in securing the release of staff described as "hostages". Grossi's tour will continue in Russia to maintain dialogue and reinforce nuclear safety commitments.

