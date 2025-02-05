Left Menu

Trump Revives 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran, Aiming to Halve Oil Exports

President Trump has reinstated the stringent 'maximum pressure' campaign on Iran, aiming to stop its nuclear development by reducing the country's oil exports to zero. This move includes enforcing sanctions more strictly and working with international allies to potentially reimpose sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 02:31 IST
In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has reinstated his administration's 'maximum pressure' campaign targeting Iran's oil exports, aiming to thwart Tehran's alleged nuclear ambitions. This decision comes as he prepares for discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The campaign involves severe economic sanctions aimed at reducing Iran's oil exports to zero, mirroring policies from Trump's previous term. The administration alleges former President Joe Biden's failure to enforce oil-export sanctions provided Iran the funds to potentially develop nuclear weapons and support militias in the Middle East.

The move also signals a readiness to reactivate international sanctions, with Trump directing the U.S. ambassador to collaborate with global allies—a pivotal step, as the UN Security Council plan to renew sanctions could close after October 18 when a crucial UN resolution lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

