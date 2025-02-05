Left Menu

Stock Markets Rally Amid Trade Optimism and Earnings Boost

The three major U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in energy stocks and optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade relations. President Trump delayed tariffs for Canada and Mexico, boosting investor confidence. Strong corporate earnings reported by S&P 500 companies further fueled market optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 02:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, buoyed by energy stocks and investor optimism regarding U.S.-China trade negotiations. President Trump's decision to delay tariffs on Canada and Mexico brought relief to markets, despite new tariffs on Chinese imports taking effect the same day.

Leading the gains, S&P energy stocks outperformed, while utilities and consumer staples lagged. Trump's temporary suspension of a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods, in return for border security concessions, hinted at a potential trade breakthrough, according to market analysts.

Investor sentiment was further boosted by robust corporate earnings, with 76.8% of S&P 500 companies surpassing analyst estimates. Notable stock movements included Alphabet and Nvidia ahead of earnings, and a sharp rise in Palantir shares following positive revenue forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

