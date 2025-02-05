Stock Markets Rally Amid Trade Optimism and Earnings Boost

On Tuesday, the major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, buoyed by energy stocks and investor optimism regarding U.S.-China trade negotiations. President Trump's decision to delay tariffs on Canada and Mexico brought relief to markets, despite new tariffs on Chinese imports taking effect the same day.

Leading the gains, S&P energy stocks outperformed, while utilities and consumer staples lagged. Trump's temporary suspension of a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods, in return for border security concessions, hinted at a potential trade breakthrough, according to market analysts.

Investor sentiment was further boosted by robust corporate earnings, with 76.8% of S&P 500 companies surpassing analyst estimates. Notable stock movements included Alphabet and Nvidia ahead of earnings, and a sharp rise in Palantir shares following positive revenue forecasts.

