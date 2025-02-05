Currency Faces Off Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
The Australian and New Zealand dollars remained stable as traders awaited China's response to U.S. tariffs, keeping a watch on the yuan midpoint rate. The market’s recent volatility eased, and currencies like the euro gained ground despite the ongoing trade tension between the U.S. and China.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars held their ground on Wednesday, anticipating the return of Chinese markets post-Lunar New Year celebrations. All eyes are on Beijing as they set the yuan's midpoint rate, especially amid heightened U.S.-China trade tensions.
The early Asian session saw the dollar weaken slightly, allowing battered currencies like the euro to recover. The euro rose above $1.02, stabilizing at $1.0374. Following turbulent market conditions due to President Trump's tariffs on major U.S. trading partners, clarity emerged as negotiations delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
China swiftly retaliated against U.S. tariffs with tariffs of their own on Tuesday. President Trump mentioned there's no urgency to speak with China's Xi Jinping to resolve the standoff. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan hit a record low but saw some recovery. Traders closely monitor PBOC's flexibility with the yuan to offset tariff impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
