Left Menu

Modi Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Confluence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prayagraj to partake in the Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest spiritual gathering. He took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam and emphasized efforts to enhance pilgrimage infrastructure. With global participation, the event has already seen millions of devotees seeking divine blessings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:13 IST
Modi Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Confluence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, a major spiritual event. He took a boat ride on the Yamuna with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, offering prayers to Maa Ganga. The Mahakumbh, celebrated since January 13, 2025, attracts devotees worldwide and runs until February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri.

Continuing his commitment to India's spiritual heritage, Modi previously launched projects worth Rs 5,500 crore to improve Prayagraj's pilgrimage infrastructure. Over 3.748 million devotees, including kalpvasis, have participated so far. As of February 4, the event has attracted more than 382 million bathers, highlighting its significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025