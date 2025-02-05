Modi Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Confluence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, a major spiritual event. He took a boat ride on the Yamuna with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, offering prayers to Maa Ganga. The Mahakumbh, celebrated since January 13, 2025, attracts devotees worldwide and runs until February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri.

Continuing his commitment to India's spiritual heritage, Modi previously launched projects worth Rs 5,500 crore to improve Prayagraj's pilgrimage infrastructure. Over 3.748 million devotees, including kalpvasis, have participated so far. As of February 4, the event has attracted more than 382 million bathers, highlighting its significance.

