Delhi Assembly Election Kicks Off Amidst High-Stakes Power Battles
BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi, casting her vote in Delhi polls, urged peaceful political transitions. As voting begins with a slow turnout, parties like AAP, BJP, and Congress prepare for crucial battles in key constituencies. The elections mark a significant test for AAP's governance and BJP's comeback aspirations.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi cast her vote at a South Extension II polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections. She called on Delhi residents to exercise their democratic right, emphasizing peaceful transitions. 'The transfer of power should be peaceful, without violence,' she remarked to ANI.
As of 9 am, the Election Commission of India reported a sluggish voter turnout of 8.10% in Delhi's single-phase assembly elections. The North East district had the highest turnout at 10.70%, while voter participation in New Delhi district lagged at 6.51%.
The 70-seat Delhi Assembly election, alongside by-polls in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, commenced with tight security measures in place at all polling stations. High-stakes constituencies include New Delhi and Okhla, where AAP, BJP, and Congress clash in significant battles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
