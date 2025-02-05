Odisha Vigilance Raids Yield INR 1.5 Crore in Cash Amid DA Probe

Odisha Vigilance authorities have initiated simultaneous raids at seven locations associated with Santanu Mohapatra, the Deputy Director and Project Director of Watershed in Malkangiri. These operations, which commenced Wednesday morning, have so far resulted in the confiscation of approximately INR 1.5 crore in cash from Mohapatra's residence, the vigilance team announced. This significant discovery is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations against Mohapatra regarding disproportionate assets.

The extensive searches are taking place at Mohapatra's triple-storeyed residential building in Jeypore and homes of his acquaintances, such as Mohan Mandal, an Assistant Agriculture Engineer, Biswajit Mandal, a Data Efficiency Operator, and Amiyakanta Sahu, a Contractual Staff member, all based in Malkajgiri. Additional raids are being carried out at Mohapatra's office in Malkangiri, his ancestral home in Nuapada, as well as properties in Balajahi, Cuttack, and at a relative's house in Bhimatangi, Housing Board Colony, Bhubaneswar. The searches are spearheaded by two Additional SPs, four DSPs, ten Inspectors, six ASIs, and other supporting personnel, operating under search warrants issued by the Hon'ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore. The search operations are still underway, and further updates are expected.

Previously, on February 2, Odisha Police detained eight members of an inter-state gang involved in a notable robbery at a distillation center in the Dharamgarh Police Station area of the Kalahandi district. The Director General of Police, Yogesh Khurania, affirmed that the masked perpetrators executed the robbery, making off with a staggering sum of INR 3.51 crore. All the arrested individuals are identified as professional criminals, with several past offenses. Some of them have previously served jail sentences. The successful operation was the result of coordinated efforts from police teams across 11 districts in Jharkhand and Odisha, culminating in the suspects' arrest. The stolen cash and firearms have been recovered, and the investigation continues as authorities seek to unveil further details. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)