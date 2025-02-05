Left Menu

Faculty Crisis at AIIMS: Urgent Call for Government Action

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has drawn attention to a critical shortage of faculty at AIIMS in India, highlighting vacancies reaching up to 59.5%. This revelation demands immediate action from the government to address recruitment challenges and maintain quality at these prestigious institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:20 IST
Faculty Crisis at AIIMS: Urgent Call for Government Action
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has sounded the alarm over severe faculty shortages plaguing AIIMS institutions across India, labeling the vacancies as staggering. In a social media post on platform X, Ramesh pointed to figures revealed during a recent Rajya Sabha session, underscoring a dire situation.

According to the response provided to a query in the Rajya Sabha, distressing vacancy rates were disclosed for seven fully operational AIIMS locations, including New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Raipur, Patna, and Rishikesh, where percentages ranged from 24% to 39%. Ramesh also highlighted faculty shortages in AIIMS-type institutions in twelve other cities, with Rajkot facing a 59.5% shortfall and Bilaspur grappling with 54%. He argued that such numbers not only highlight recruitment challenges but also cast doubt on faculty quality.

Ramesh stressed that while faculty quality concerns remain, the sheer scale of the vacancies must be addressed urgently by the government. He remarked on the astonishing situation at AIIMS New Delhi, the premier institution, urging the health minister to prioritize this issue without compromising standards.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare responded, stating that creation and recruitment represent a 'continuous process.' Efforts to fill vacant sanctioned positions across AIIMS include conducting exams like the Centralized Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) and other common recruitment examinations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025