Faculty Crisis at AIIMS: Urgent Call for Government Action

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has sounded the alarm over severe faculty shortages plaguing AIIMS institutions across India, labeling the vacancies as staggering. In a social media post on platform X, Ramesh pointed to figures revealed during a recent Rajya Sabha session, underscoring a dire situation.

According to the response provided to a query in the Rajya Sabha, distressing vacancy rates were disclosed for seven fully operational AIIMS locations, including New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Raipur, Patna, and Rishikesh, where percentages ranged from 24% to 39%. Ramesh also highlighted faculty shortages in AIIMS-type institutions in twelve other cities, with Rajkot facing a 59.5% shortfall and Bilaspur grappling with 54%. He argued that such numbers not only highlight recruitment challenges but also cast doubt on faculty quality.

Ramesh stressed that while faculty quality concerns remain, the sheer scale of the vacancies must be addressed urgently by the government. He remarked on the astonishing situation at AIIMS New Delhi, the premier institution, urging the health minister to prioritize this issue without compromising standards.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare responded, stating that creation and recruitment represent a 'continuous process.' Efforts to fill vacant sanctioned positions across AIIMS include conducting exams like the Centralized Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) and other common recruitment examinations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)